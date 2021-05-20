Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.71. 6,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,541. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.22. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.