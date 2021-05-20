Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $40,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $238.93 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.