Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

WCP opened at C$5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.99.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

