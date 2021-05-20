Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Director Sells $41,910.00 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WVVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

