William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

