William David Robertson Sells 4,100 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 106,463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $335,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

