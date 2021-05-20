Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 142,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,338. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

