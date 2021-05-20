Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Wincanton stock opened at GBX 446.78 ($5.84) on Thursday. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 452 ($5.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.