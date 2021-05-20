Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

