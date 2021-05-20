Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.28.

WIX opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $191.73 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

