Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Tops $185.88 on Top Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $978,148.47 and approximately $60,038.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $185.88 or 0.00443032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.01183211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.15 or 0.09865425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00054671 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.