WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $20.41 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.