Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE:WK opened at $88.51 on Thursday. Workiva has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

