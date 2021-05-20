Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Cap of $152.00 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $152.00 million and approximately $78.31 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $90.64 or 0.00229090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.96 or 0.01185301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.27 or 0.09769550 BTC.

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

