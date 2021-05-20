xBTC (xBTC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $8,646.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00072272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00446547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00212634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.01010578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035268 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital.

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

