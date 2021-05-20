Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Marcel Verbaas Sells 22,500 Shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcel Verbaas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

