Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$58 million.

Shares of XNET traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,331. The firm has a market cap of $315.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.