XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $699,232.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $61.84 million and approximately $699,232.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.93 or 0.01172942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.01 or 0.10004035 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

