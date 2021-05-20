Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Yatsen stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

