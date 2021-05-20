YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in YETI by 22.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

