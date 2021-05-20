Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,442 shares of company stock worth $4,300,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.