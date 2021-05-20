Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yext stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $4,300,511 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

