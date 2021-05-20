YFIVE FINANCE One Day Volume Reaches $94,605.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00010083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $78,954.03 and approximately $94,605.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

