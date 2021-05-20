Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

DAO stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

