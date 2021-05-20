Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $891.50

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 13,258 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £506.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 890.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 831.62.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.