Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $46.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.13 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $194.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $236.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $35.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,306.95. 1,409,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,776. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,272.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,978.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 253.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,601,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

