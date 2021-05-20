Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

