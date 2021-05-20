Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

CHMG traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

