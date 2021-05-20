Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

CTXR has been the subject of several research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

