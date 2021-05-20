Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.40 Million

Analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $387.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $387.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $366.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,089. ePlus has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

