Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNSS. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

GNSS opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

