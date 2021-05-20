Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $317.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.56 million and the lowest is $312.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $300.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,148. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 437,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

