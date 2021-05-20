Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post $2.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.21. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 664.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $3,245,000.

Shares of HIBB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 41,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

