Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 312,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,102 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 4,048,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,338. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

