Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

