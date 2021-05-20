Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post sales of $740.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,203. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

