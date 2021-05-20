Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.95. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $75.63 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

