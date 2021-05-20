Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SRAX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

