Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

