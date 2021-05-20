Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $562.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.82 million and the highest is $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

ACHC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,693. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,356 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

