Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $57.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $60.04 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $230.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.82 billion to $238.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $240.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $217.27 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. 760,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,934,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 429,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.