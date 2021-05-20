Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NNN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 27,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

