Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

