Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. V.F. reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.26. 126,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,318. V.F. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -651.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

