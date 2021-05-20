Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 776,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,158. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

