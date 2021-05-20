Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post $40.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $171.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $234.74 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,348. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.