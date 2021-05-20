Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Equifax posted sales of $982.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

EFX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.31. 731,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

