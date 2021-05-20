Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $451.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

