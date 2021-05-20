Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $149.80. 2,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,050. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.