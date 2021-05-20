Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.99 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

